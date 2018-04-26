Iran’s Khamenei Urges Muslim Nations To Unite Against U.S. – State TV — Nigeria Today

Iran’s Khamenei Urges Muslim Nations To Unite Against U.S. – State TV
Iran’s supreme leader called on Muslim nations to unite against the U. S., state television reported on Thursday, saying Tehran would never yield to its arch foe’s “bullying”. “The Iranian nation has successfully resisted bullying attempts by America and other arrogant powers and we will continue to resist. “All Muslim nations should stand united against […]
