Iran’s Rouhani warns Trump would regret withdrawing from nuclear deal – State TV — Nigeria Today

Iran’s Rouhani warns Trump would regret withdrawing from nuclear deal – State TV
President Hassan Rouhani of Iran said on Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump would regret it if he withdraws from a nuclear deal that Tehran and six world powers signed in 2015, as Iran’s response would be stronger than imagined. “Iran will not violate the nuclear deal, but if the United States withdraws from the […]
The post Iran’s Rouhani warns Trump would regret withdrawing from nuclear deal – State TV appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!