Iran’s Rouhani warns Trump would regret withdrawing from nuclear deal – State TV — Nigeria Today

Iran’s Rouhani warns Trump would regret withdrawing from nuclear deal – State TV

President Hassan Rouhani of Iran said on Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump would regret it if he withdraws from a nuclear deal that Tehran and six world powers signed in 2015, as Iran’s response would be stronger than imagined. “Iran will not violate the nuclear deal, but if the United States withdraws from the […]

The post Iran’s Rouhani warns Trump would regret withdrawing from nuclear deal – State TV appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

