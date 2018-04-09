 Iran’s Rouhani warns Trump would regret withdrawing from nuclear deal – State TV — Nigeria Today
Iran’s Rouhani warns Trump would regret withdrawing from nuclear deal – State TV

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in News, World | 0 comments

President Hassan Rouhani of Iran said on Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump would regret it if he withdraws from a nuclear deal that Tehran and six world powers signed in 2015, as Iran’s response would be stronger than imagined. “Iran will not violate the nuclear deal, but if the United States withdraws from the […]

