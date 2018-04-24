Iraqi PM vows to continue strikes against IS targets inside Syria - Xinhua — Nigeria Today

Iraqi PM vows to continue strikes against IS targets inside Syria – Xinhua
Iraqi PM vows to continue strikes against IS targets inside Syria
Xinhua
BAGHDAD, April 24 (Xinhua) — Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi on Tuesday pledged to continue airstrikes on positions and headquarters of Islamic State (IS) group inside neighboring Syria, asserting that Iraq will not interfere in Syrian affairs …
