Ireti Osayemi and her husband reunite at Dayo Amusa’s party (photos) — Nigeria Today

Ireti Osayemi and her husband reunite at Dayo Amusa’s party (photos)





Ireti Osayemi husband Bakky Adeoye and herself sat together at the eighth day Firdau ceremony for Nollywood Actress, Dayo Amusa’s father.

They were pictured smiling at the event.

Dayo Amusa took photos with them and thanked the couple, Mr. & Mrs. Bakare making it to her dad’s burial.

The couple is said to be good friends of Dayo Amusa and she is part of those making frantic efforts for them to be back together.





“I don’t think so, they are not enemies and a couple with two children can’t see each other at a social function and feign ignorance. Ireti isn’t back to Bakare’s house at least, not yet,”

Recall that it was initially reported that Ireti Osayemi had packed out of Bakky Adeoye’s home and the marriage seems not to exist again.

Already, friends and family members are trying to bring them together but the actress seems gone for good.

None of the parties involved has refuted the story.

Leave a Comment…

comments





The post Ireti Osayemi and her husband reunite at Dayo Amusa’s party (photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

