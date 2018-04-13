Irrigated agriculture, key to nation’s food security – Official — Nigeria Today

Irrigated agriculture, key to nation’s food security – Official

Dr Elijah Aderibigbe, Director, Irrigation and Drainage, Federal Ministry of Water Resources, has called on all Nigerians to embrace irrigation farming to fast track nation’s food security.

Aderibigbe told our reporter that there was no substitute to irrigation if Nigeria would meet its agricultural policy agenda.

“The Federal Government has commenced the implementation of the National Roadmap towards increasing the country’s irrigated agriculture landmass, which stood between 150,000 and 170,000 hectares,” he said.

According to him, the National Irrigation and Drainage Policy, approved in 2015 also called the roadmap and action plan, is in three phases to achieve no fewer than 500, 000 irrigated landmass by 2030.

He said the roadmap was being implemented through the river basins and implementing agencies such as the World Bank in its Transforming Irrigation Management in Nigeria (TRIMING) project.

He noted that the ongoing irrigation projects in Bakolori, Kano River, Hadeija Valley, Dadin Kowa and Guyuk were being made as models for other schemes to look up to.

The director gave assurance that the models would be replicated in all the nation’s 12 river basins.

He said all stakeholders on irrigation would be sensitised to understand the importance of irrigation in increasing agricultural production in the country.

Aderibigbe added that institutional reforms were key to successful development in irrigation practices.

While acknowledging the efforts of the state governments and private sectors, the director said irrigation hectare was between 150,000 and 170,000 in the country.

He said there was an ongoing inventory of current irrigation facilities in the country, stressing that once completed Nigerians would be able to know their actual irrigated hectares.

Aderibigbe said challenges on irrigation included funding, saying delay in timely release of funds had affected the performances of contractors to work in dry seasons.

“By the time rain comes, if funding is there, they can’t work,” he said.

He stressed the need for private sector to be involved in irrigated agriculture, saying that the Federal Government alone cannot fund these projects, because they are ‘capital-intensive’.

“We also have some programmes under the public private partnership arrangement, so that some investors could come in to develop some lands and the beneficiaries will have reasons to smile.”

He added that operation and maintenance of projects had been critical over the years.

He emphasised that the ministry was focusing on participatory irrigation management concept whereby beneficiaries are included in the day-to-day running of the schemes.

He, however, urged all water user associations to take ownership of irrigation schemes, stressing that Federal Government alone cannot provide and protect these schemes.

Aderibigbe commended the Federal Government on its commitment to complete all abandoned water projects, noting that most of them were left at 60 per cent completion stage.

“Some of our projects that were abandoned had been taken up.

‘‘We have done the Revised Estimated Total Cost, so that the contractors can go back to site, and finish up, some of them were abandoned at 65, 70 per cent.

‘‘If we don’t complete them (projects), it’s like wasting and dumping these resources,” he said.

