 IRS E-File system crashes on Tax Day, promises to reopen within 8,000 years — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

IRS E-File system crashes on Tax Day, promises to reopen within 8,000 years

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

April 17 is Tax Day and to celebrate, the IRS E-file system is currently down. The IRS Direct Pay system is also down, so anyone who owes on their taxes will be unable to make payments until the system goes back up. 

The post IRS E-File system crashes on Tax Day, promises to reopen within 8,000 years appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.