Is Diamond Platinumz Arrested? Popular Tanzanian Musician Arrested Over Indecent Pictures On Social Media — Nigeria Today

 Is Diamond Platinumz Arrested? Popular Tanzanian Musician Arrested Over Indecent Pictures On Social Media
Is Diamond Platinumz Arrested? Popular Tanzanian Musician Arrested Over Indecent Pictures On Social Media

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Popular Tanzanian musician, Diamond Platinumz, has been arrested for publishing “indecent” photographs on social media, the information minister told parliament on Tuesday. Since Monday, images have circulated on social networks showing the 28-year-old singer, shirtless and in bed with a female companion. “Among our artists, there are some who are starting to spread indecency on […]

