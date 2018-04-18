 Is George Harrison Still Alive Or Dead — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

George Harrison is no longer alive. He died on November 29 2001 at age 58 in Los Angeles, California, USA. George Harrison was an English guitarist, singer-songwriter, and producer who achieved international fame as the lead guitarist of the Beatles. Often referred to as “the quiet Beatle”. George Harrison was in 1997 diagnosed with throat […]

