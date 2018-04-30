Is It True That Car Bomb Explodes In INEC Main Office In Owerri (DETAILS) — Nigeria Today

Is It True That Car Bomb Explodes In INEC Main Office In Owerri (DETAILS)

Owerri – Is It True That Car Bomb Explodes In INEC Office In Owerri Imo State? Firefighters and rescue workers after a large explosion struck the IMO state inec main office in owerri. heavily damaging one wing of the building and killing several people. This Is File Image Chukwuedo Rescue workers evacuate a […]

The post Is It True That Car Bomb Explodes In INEC Main Office In Owerri (DETAILS) appeared first on Ngyab.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

