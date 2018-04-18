Is Miguna Miguna back in Nairobi? Kenyans seem to think so – VIDEO - Nairobi News — Nigeria Today

Is Miguna Miguna back in Nairobi? Kenyans seem to think so – VIDEO – Nairobi News
|
Nairobi News
|
Is Miguna Miguna back in Nairobi? Kenyans seem to think so – VIDEO
Nairobi News
Kenyans on social media are torn after a look-alike of self-declared general of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Miguna Miguna was sighted walking in Nairobi. A video of the man walking in the streets of the city has left many pondering whether …
Video: Miguna Miguna back in the country?
Video of Miguna Miguna look-alike causes a stir online
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!