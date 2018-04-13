 Is Natalie Cole Still Alive? – Things You Need To Know — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Is Natalie Cole Still Alive? – Things You Need To Know

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Is Natalie Cole Still Alive? – Things You Need To Know Who Is Natalie Cole Natalie Maria Cole was an American singer, voice actress, songwriter, and actress. The daughter of Nat King Cole, she rose to musical success in the mid-1970s as an R&B artist with the hits “This Will Be”, “Inseparable” (1975), and “Our […]

The post Is Natalie Cole Still Alive? – Things You Need To Know appeared first on Ngyab.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.