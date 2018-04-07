 Is Police Your Friend? Ruggedman Asks In New Music Video (WATCH) - 360Nobs.com — Nigeria Today
Is Police Your Friend? Ruggedman Asks In New Music Video (WATCH) – 360Nobs.com

Is Police Your Friend? Ruggedman Asks In New Music Video (WATCH)
Nigerian ace rapper, Ruggedman has finally released the visuals for his much talked about song “Is Police Your Friend?” DOWNLOAD AUDIO. In the 4 minutes 13 seconds video, the rapper can be seen and heard lending his bars to the protest against police
