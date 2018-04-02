 Islamic sect ‘attacks’ Danjuma over self-defence comment — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Islamic sect ‘attacks’ Danjuma over self-defence comment

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A Muslim group, the Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa’iqamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS), yesterday criticised a former minister of defence Lt. Gen. T.Y. Danjuma (rtd) over his comment against the military and for asking Nigerians to defend themselves. DAILY POST recalls that Danjuma, at the maiden convocation ceremony of Taraba state University in Jalingo, Taraba state capital, advised […]

Islamic sect ‘attacks’ Danjuma over self-defence comment

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.