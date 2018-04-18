 Israel Marks Its 70 Year Anniversary — Nigeria Today
Israel Marks Its 70 Year Anniversary

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Israel marked its 70 year anniversary since inception on Wednesday. Crowds gathered to celebrate its unlikely economic success and military prowess whilst battling a range of political and security challenges. The celebration starts by midnight and marks the anniversary of the proclamation of the state of Israel by founding father David Ben-Gurion. According to the […]

