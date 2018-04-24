Israel reaches final decision on deportation of Africans — Nigeria Today

Israel reaches final decision on deportation of Africans
Israel has reached its final decision on the plans to deport Africans. The country has decided to shelve plans to deport about 40,000 African refugees. According to Aljazeera, Israel faced fierce criticism from human rights groups for seeking to forcibly deporting tens of thousands of mostly African asylum seekers. The country had until now classified […]
Israel reaches final decision on deportation of Africans
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!