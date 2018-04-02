 Israel strikes UN deal to send thousands of African migrants to Western countries - NBCNews.com — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Israel strikes UN deal to send thousands of African migrants to Western countries – NBCNews.com

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in World | 0 comments


NBCNews.com

Israel strikes UN deal to send thousands of African migrants to Western countries
NBCNews.com
In February, Israel started handing out notices to 20,000 male African migrants giving them two months to leave the country or risk being thrown in jail. by Reuters / Apr.02.2018 / 6:49 AM ET. African migrants wait in line for the Population and
Netanyahu: 16250 migrants to resettle in Canada, Germany, ItalyThe Times of Israel
Israel announces plan to send African migrants to Western countriesMiddle East Eye
Israel reaches migrant deal with the UN after protestsDeutsche Welle
Forward –The Independent –St. Louis Jewish Light
all 47 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.