Israel Scraps African Migrant Deportation Plan — Nigeria Today

Israel Scraps African Migrant Deportation Plan

Israel has cancelled plans to deport migrants en masse to Africa after reaching a deal with the United Nations refugee agency. More than 16,000 asylum seekers will instead be resettled in Western countries, including Canada, Italy and Germany, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. The rest, more than 18,000 people, will be given permanent residency in […]

