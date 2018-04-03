 Israel suspends new relocation deal for African migrants - Eyewitness News — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Israel suspends new relocation deal for African migrants – Eyewitness News

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Eyewitness News

Israel suspends new relocation deal for African migrants
Eyewitness News
The fate of some 37,000 Africans in Israel has posed a moral dilemma for a state founded as a haven for Jews from persecution and a national home. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Picture: @IsraeliPM/Twitter. Israel and Palestine · African
It Took One Press Conference to Expose All of Netanyahu's Asylum Seeker FablesHaaretz
Israel suspends plan to send African migrants to WestBBC News
Israel scraps plan to deport thousands of African arrivals after UN deal – then backtracks hours laterThe Independent
Telegraph.co.uk –The Jerusalem Post –CBC.ca –The Times of Israel
all 437 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.