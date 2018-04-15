Israel to Free 200 African Migrants Awaiting Deportation - U.S. News & World Report — Nigeria Today

Israel to Free 200 African Migrants Awaiting Deportation – U.S. News & World Report
Israel to Free 200 African Migrants Awaiting Deportation
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel will release about 200 jailed African migrants in the absence of a final deal to deport them and thousands more Eritrean and Sudanese men who entered the country illegally, the Interior Ministry said on Sunday. The …
Israel's top court orders 207 African migrants freed from detention
Still in Talks With Uganda, Israel to Release Asylum Seekers Jailed for Refusing Deportation
Israel to free 200 African migrants from detention as deportation talks persist
