Israel announces deal to resettle African migrants, then backtracks - Fox News — Nigeria Today

Israel announces deal to resettle African migrants, then backtracks – Fox News
|
Fox News
|
Israel announces deal to resettle African migrants, then backtracks
Fox News
About 60,000 African migrants, mostly from Sudan and Eritrea, have trekked through Egypt and other Muslim countries to reach Israel in recent years. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit). JERUSALEM – Israel announced a deal with the U.N. on Monday to resettle …
Israel suspends new relocation deal for African migrants
Israel boasts deal to resettle thousands of African migrants in West, keep the other half, then backpedals
Israeli Leader Reaches Deal With UN on African Migrants, Then Backtracks
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!