Israel Will be Destroyed- Iran Commander In Chief Threatens — Nigeria Today

Israel Will be Destroyed- Iran Commander In Chief Threatens

The Commmander-in-Chief of the Iranian army General Abdolrahim Mousavi has made a horrific statement– Israel will be destroyed in 25 years. Mousavi said this in response to countries around them including Israel warning them and calling them ‘Unbounded’ The speech made by Mousavi was to mark the birth of the Shi’ite Imam Hussein and Islamic Revolutionary […]

The post Israel Will be Destroyed- Iran Commander In Chief Threatens appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

