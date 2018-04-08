 Issa 👶🏽 Bump! Cardi B confirms Pregnancy during Performance — Nigeria Today
Issa 👶🏽 Bump! Cardi B confirms Pregnancy during Performance

After months of speculations, rapper Cardi B has finally confirmed she’s pregnant. The rapper made the revelation while performing her hit song “Be Careful” on “Saturday Night Live.” She performed the song wearing a white dress showing off her baby bump. Superstar rapper #CardiB revealed her pregnancy during her 2nd performance at #SNL just a few hours […]

