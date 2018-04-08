Issa 👶🏽 Bump! Cardi B confirms Pregnancy during Performance — Nigeria Today

Issa 👶🏽 Bump! Cardi B confirms Pregnancy during Performance

After months of speculations, rapper Cardi B has finally confirmed she’s pregnant. The rapper made the revelation while performing her hit song “Be Careful” on “Saturday Night Live.” She performed the song wearing a white dress showing off her baby bump. Superstar rapper #CardiB revealed her pregnancy during her 2nd performance at #SNL just a few hours […]

The post Issa 👶🏽 Bump! Cardi B confirms Pregnancy during Performance appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

