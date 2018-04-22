Issa Getaway! Stephanie Linus & Husband hosted in Abuja on 6th Wedding Anniversary 💕 — Nigeria Today

Issa Getaway! Stephanie Linus & Husband hosted in Abuja on 6th Wedding Anniversary 💕

It was Nollywood actress Stephanie Linus and her husband Linus Idahosa‘s 6th wedding anniversary on Saturday.

To celebrate the day, the couple jetted to Abuja, where they were hosted to an intimate celebration by a friend.

Stephanie shared photos of she and her husband cosying up to each other in Abuja, looking all loved up.

See the photos below:

Photo Credit: stephanielinus

The post Issa Getaway! Stephanie Linus & Husband hosted in Abuja on 6th Wedding Anniversary 💕 appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

