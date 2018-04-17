It is illegal for ladies to walk around with Pepper Spray – Nigerian Police — Nigeria Today

It is illegal for ladies to walk around with Pepper Spray – Nigerian Police

Pepper spray (also known as capsicum spray) is a lachrymatory agent (a chemical compound that irritates the eyes to cause tears, pain, and temporary blindness) used in policing, riot control, crowd control, and self-defense, including defense against dogs and bears.

In Nigeria, it has come to our knowledge that possessing that spray in public is illegal and it might get you arrested.

This was evident in a reply to a twitter user who according to her was in poice custody because she was found with a pepper spray.

The user with the handle @yoitspizzu tweeted ;

@YomiShogunle oga yomi your boys have stopped me for owning a pepper spray saying it’s an offense .. currently at Igando police station

Yomi Shogunle, who is the assistant Commisioner of Police in the state replied ;

What are you doing with a pepper spray?

Pepper spray is an offensive weapon, Nigeria Law prohibits going armed in the public.

cc: @PoliceNG_PCRRU

