“It Was A Sad Moment For My Mum When I Dumped Law For Entertainment” – OAP Lolo 1 — Nigeria Today

“It Was A Sad Moment For My Mum When I Dumped Law For Entertainment” – OAP Lolo 1

Comedienne and actress, Omotunde Adebowale-David, better known as Lolo 1, has opened up that it was her parents that made her study law in the university.

She revealed this recently while speaking with the JSS 3 students of the African Church Grammar School, and the Gateway Secondary School, Abeokuta during the Ogun State edition of ‘Promasidor Harness Your Dream’ career guidance workshop in Abeokuta.

The on-air personality, who was called to the bar in 2000 after completing her undergraduate studies at the Lagos State University, said she practised law for three years before switching to broadcasting in 2004.

Lolo 1 stated, “When I was a child, I loved radio, I loved novels and I loved television. My mum would tell me that I would stay in front of the television and I would act out everything they were doing. I would sing and I would dance. So, I did not need anyone to tell me that this is where I would end up. When I wanted to shift from law to the entertainment sector, my mum cried. She did not understand why I would leave law for singing, acting and all that. But when we make a success out of anything we choose to do, it makes our parents proud. You must strive to be the best in what you do.”

She went ahead to advise the students to discover themselves and choose the careers most suitable. Lolo 1 said, “You must answer for yourself individually. You must know what your strengths are. Whatever decision you make now is going to affect your future. Anything you set out to do, you must always strive to be the best in it.”

