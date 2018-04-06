Italian Arrested In Lagos For Allegedly Murdering Nigerian Wife, Daughter — Nigeria Today

Italian Arrested In Lagos For Allegedly Murdering Nigerian Wife, Daughter

An Italian man, Peter Nielsen, has been arrested after he was reported to have murdered his wife, Zainab Ali-Nielsen, a Nigerian artiste popularly known as Alizee, and her four-year-old daughter, Petra.

It is understood that the White man allegedly murdered the duo in their family’s residence at Ocean Parade, Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos in the early hours of Thursday, April 5, 2018.

The Punch reports that while the circumstances surrounding the incident were still sketchy, Peter had been picked up by operatives of the state police, while the corpses were said to have been deposited in a mortuary for autopsy.

Confirming the arrest of the suspect for murder, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Chike Oti, said a crime scene investigative team had been deployed in the house.

He said, “The state Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, has ordered the arrest of the suspect and he is in police custody. It is pre-emptive now to ascertain the cause of the incident. The CP has dispatched crime scene investigators to the place to pick evidences for analysis which can be used for prosecution. “The command has also written the Embassy of the suspect that the police are investigating the case.”

It was gathered that Alizee, a native of Kogi State had signed a two-year record deal with an Asian record label, Petra Entertainment in 2017, which reportedly earned her a brand new Ford explorer, a house on Banana Island and international distribution with affiliates of her record company in Asia.

