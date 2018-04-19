Italian authorities REFUSE to register the baby of a lesbian couple unless the mother pretends she had sex with a man - Daily Mail — Nigeria Today

Italian authorities REFUSE to register the baby of a lesbian couple unless the mother pretends she had sex with a man – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
Italian authorities REFUSE to register the baby of a lesbian couple unless the mother pretends she had sex with a man
Daily Mail
A lesbian couple in Italy have been refused their request to register their baby unless the child's mother pretends she had sex with a man. Chiara Foglietta, from Turin, gave birth to a baby boy, Niccolo Pietro, last Friday after travelling to Denmark …
Lesbian mums can't register baby in Italy
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!