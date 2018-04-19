 Italian authorities REFUSE to register the baby of a lesbian couple unless the mother pretends she had sex with a ... - Nigeria Today — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Italian authorities REFUSE to register the baby of a lesbian couple unless the mother pretends she had sex with a … – Nigeria Today

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in World | 0 comments

Italian authorities REFUSE to register the baby of a lesbian couple unless the mother pretends she had sex with a
Nigeria Today
Italian authorities REFUSE to register the baby of a lesbian couple unless the mother pretends she had sex with a man. Daily Mail A lesbian couple in Italy have been refused their request to register their baby unless the child's mother pretends she

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.