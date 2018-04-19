Italian Priest Loses 600,000 Euros Of Parish Money To Gamble — Nigeria Today

Italian Priest Loses 600,000 Euros Of Parish Money To Gamble

An Italian Priest has gambled away more than 620,000 dollars of his parish money, media reports said on Thursday, backed up by the local Catholic Church. Father Flavio Gobbo, 48, negotiated a plea bargain for a suspended two-year jail term for embezzlement, the Corriere della Sera newspaper said. As part of the deal, he has […]

