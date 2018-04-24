Italy bosses confirm Ancelotti talks, insist no front-runner - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Italy bosses confirm Ancelotti talks, insist no front-runner – Vanguard
Vanguard
Italy bosses confirm Ancelotti talks, insist no front-runner
Italian football federation (FIGC) chiefs on Tuesday confirmed talks had taken place with Carlo Ancelotti concerning the vacant Italy coaching job but insisted there was no front-runner yet. Ancelloti. Ancelotti, who was sacked by Bayern Munich last …
