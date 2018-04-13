It’s About Time Someone Made A Rad Movie About Dealing Weed In The 80s [Trailer] — Nigeria Today

It’s About Time Someone Made A Rad Movie About Dealing Weed In The 80s [Trailer]

Timothee Chalamet is one of Hollywood’s hottest young properties right now, and the 22-year-old is cashing in while he can.

Now stoner movie fans are probably still watching reruns of Pineapple Express to get their kicks, but if you want to combine 80s nostalgia and plenty of zol then Hot Summer Nights is going to hit that sweet spot.

Chalamet will star alongside the likes of Jude Law and Steve Carrell later this year, but let’s focus on the trailer that dropped yesterday.

Here’s how Variety describes this one:

Elijah Bynum’s coming-of-age story sees Chalamet playing a shy out-of-towner in 1980s Cape Cod who gets tangled up with a marijuana seller, played by Alex Roe. In the clip, Chalamet’s character smokes marijuana for the first time and quickly takes on the life of a drug dealer, posing with stacks of cash and hiding from police all while juggling a summer romance with Maika Monroe’s character.

I’m going out on a limb here, but this movie looks pretty rad to me:

A bit soppy towards the end, but I’ll be waiting for this to hit the big screen on July 27.

