‘It’s APC’s Internal Affair’, PDP Reacts to Buhari’s Declaration — Nigeria Today

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the declaration by President Muhammadu Buhari for second term is an internal affair of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

It said that the declaration has placed the President among the ranks of aspirants seeking to be the President from May 29, 2019.

A statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the former ruling party, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan said that until Buhari becomes the candidate of the APC, the PDP “will not spend precious time on his mere show of interest.”