 ‘It’s APC’s Internal Affair’, PDP Reacts to Buhari’s Declaration — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

‘It’s APC’s Internal Affair’, PDP Reacts to Buhari’s Declaration

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the declaration by President Muhammadu Buhari for second term is an internal affair of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

It said that the declaration has placed the President among the ranks of aspirants seeking to be the President from May 29, 2019.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

A statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the former ruling party,  Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan said that until Buhari becomes the candidate of the APC, the PDP  “will not spend precious time on his mere show of interest.”

_________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2018 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post ‘It’s APC’s Internal Affair’, PDP Reacts to Buhari’s Declaration appeared first on SIGNAL.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.