 It's disrespectful to mention Fela and me in the same sentence – Wizkid - New Telegraph Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

It’s disrespectful to mention Fela and me in the same sentence – Wizkid – New Telegraph Newspaper

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


New Telegraph Newspaper

It's disrespectful to mention Fela and me in the same sentence – Wizkid
New Telegraph Newspaper
Wizkid has urged his fans to calm down on who they compare him with following what went down in the wake of his historic performance at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall in London last year. With many taking to social media to draw comparisons between

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.