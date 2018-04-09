IT’S OFFICIAL: Buhari Declares To Run For Second Term — Nigeria Today

IT’S OFFICIAL: Buhari Declares To Run For Second Term

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, April 9, told the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that he will be seeking the party nomination to fly the party flag in the 2019 presidential election.

Speaking to the newsmen at the end of the party’s shortest NEC meeting ever, Plateau state governor, Simon Lalong said that the President informed the meeting that in view of the resolution of the tenure elongation issue and the adoption of the report of the Technical Committee, he will be seeking nomination for re-election.

The NEC meeting which started with the arrival of the President at about 11.02 and the introduction of members present ended at about 11.55 am when the President departed the APC national secretariat.

The NEC meeting is attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara and other APC governors.

The national publicity secretary of the APC, Bolaji Abdullahi and the Chief Whip, House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa also confirmed this while addressing journalists in Abuja after the NEC meeting.

BREAKING: President Muhammadu Buhari has just officially announced his intention to seek re-election in 2019. Details soon… — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) April 9, 2018

Special adviser to the President on New media and engagement, Bashir Ahmad in a tweet on his official handle @BashirAhmaad also confirmed the President’s declaration.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has just officially announced his intention to seek re-election in 2019. Details soon…” his tweet read.

In the same vein, Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, tweeted:

BREAKING NEWS: PMB has just announced to APC NEC his intention to run for a second term of office. Alhamdulillah. – Nasir El-Rufai — Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai (@elrufai) April 9, 2018

The post IT’S OFFICIAL: Buhari Declares To Run For Second Term appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

