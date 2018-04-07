It's Oyegun till 2022, APC South-South leaders insist — Nigeria Today

It’s Oyegun till 2022, APC South-South leaders insist

Leaders of the All Progressive Congress in South-South yesterday threw their weight behind the embattled chairman of the All progressive congress, John Oyegun, saying he deserved credit for promoting democratic priorities, addressing challenging issues facing APC, protecting the interests of the Nigerian people and improving the standing of the ruling party.

The leaders made their position known after a meeting in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State yesterday.

According to the Chairman South-South Front, SSF, Chief John Harry, “Oyegun is an asset to Nigeria having demonstrated how to overcome the challenges confronting the ruling party in the country”

“Oyegun is an asset to Nigeria. He is a few steps ahead of other leaders. The ruling party is growing stronger and increasing in number.

“We agreed to task Oyegun with the job of managing the All Progressives Congress (APC) till 2022.

“The way forward for the ruling party is to retain Oyegun through consensus.

“We are on track. The process of retaining Oyegun till 2022 is expected to be a formality.

“Oyegun has demonstrated how to overcome the challenges confronting the ruling party in the country.

“What do you want Oyegun to learn from PDP. The party’s fortunes have plummeted. The opposition party is in disarray.

“It cannot heal itself. The party is hated by Nigerians for entrenching poverty, unemployment, corruption, insecurity and deprivation.

“The party has been shown the way out of government at the national level and will never return to power again.”

