It's time to decolonise science and end another imperial era - The Independent — Nigeria Today

It’s time to decolonise science and end another imperial era – The Independent
|
The Independent
|
It's time to decolonise science and end another imperial era
The Independent
A great deal of modern science was built on exploitation, as European empires justified colonial activities through the 'gifts' of medical advancement. Rohan Deb Roy says we must rethink research and practice to escape this dark past. Rohan Deb Roy …
Edna O'Brien should not have accepted British Empire honour
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!