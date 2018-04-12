It’s Very Important That You See These Mark Zuckerberg ‘Data’ From Star Trek Memes — Nigeria Today

It’s Very Important That You See These Mark Zuckerberg ‘Data’ From Star Trek Memes

No doubt you have come across a number of memes that have cropped up since Mark Zuckerberg began his crusade to save Facebook from public scrutiny. Shame.

So here’s a little context for those of you who a) aren’t trekkies b) have no idea what’s going on or c) haven’t seen any memes at all.

You see, in case you missed it, Zuck is testifying in front of Congress this week following the Cambridge Analytica data scandal. Here’s a look at the weirdest questions he was asked.

Whatever comes of all this, the face of the tech industry as we know it will change, so naturally the news has dominated tech circles.

For a very long time, robot Mark Zuckerberg has been a popular joke among the “Zuckmemes community”, as Mashable calls it, but during his testimony on Tuesday things escalated to android level as many were quick to liken the Facebook CEO to Data from Star Trek:

Here’s what / who Data is, from Wikipedia:

Data was found by Starfleet in 2338 as the sole survivor on Omicron Theta in the rubble of a colony left after an attack from the Crystalline Entity. An artificial intelligence and synthetic life form designed and built by Doctor Noonien Soong in his own likeness (likewise portrayed by Spiner), Data is a self-aware, sapient, sentient, and anatomically fully functional android who serves as the second officer and chief operations officer aboard the Federation starships USS Enterprise-D and USS Enterprise-E.

Bla bla bla.

A more obvious – and fitting – way to explain the whole thing is Data’s attempt to define friendship:

Now the memes might make a little more sense, huh?

[source:mashable]

