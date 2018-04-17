Itsekiri, Ijaw youths to sensitise communities on dredging of ports — Nigeria Today

Itsekiri, Ijaw youths to sensitise communities on dredging of ports

By Jimitota Onoyume

Warri—Ijaw and Itsekiri youths have set up a sensitisation committee to go round their communities ahead of the commencement of dredging of the Excravos Bar to Warri Port, Delta State.

A statement by National President Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, Mr Eric Omare and National President, Itsekiri National Youth Council, Mr Weyinmi Agbateniyiro, yesterday in Warri, Delta State, lauded the Federal Government for approving the dredging of the areas, explaining that the committee will sensitise communities around the project to ensure their maximum cooperation.

The statement further called for timely implementation of the project.

“Ijaw and Itsekiri youths have hailed the Federal Government for the approval of contract to dredge the Escravos Bar to Warri Port, Delta State by the Federal Executive Council to make the Warri Port functional. The approval of the contract to dredge the Escravos Bar to Warri Port is a laudable response by the Federal Government to demands by stakeholders in the Niger Delta region to make the eastern ports functional.

“The Minister of Transportation, Mr Chibuike Amaechi and the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, Hadiza Usman, deserve commendation for their efforts towards ensuring the approval for the dredging contract.”

The post Itsekiri, Ijaw youths to sensitise communities on dredging of ports appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

