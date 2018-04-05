I’ve been a fan of Wizkid since ‘Hola at your boy’ – John Boyega — Nigeria Today

I’ve been a fan of Wizkid since ‘Hola at your boy’ – John Boyega

John Boyega, a British-Nigerian actor, says he has actively followed the career of Ayo ‘Wizkid’ Balogun for a long time. Boyega recently disclosed that he fought for the inclusion of Wizkid’s ‘Daddy Yo’ to be among the soundtracks for Pacific Rim Uprising, a Hollywood blockbuster he co-produced. While promoting the action flick in an interview on […]

The post I’ve been a fan of Wizkid since ‘Hola at your boy’ – John Boyega appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

