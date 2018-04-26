 I’ve been denied access to my lawyers, family members and food – Dino Melaye cries out — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

I’ve been denied access to my lawyers, family members and food – Dino Melaye cries out

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west, says he is being denied access to his family, lawyers, and food. The senator is being treated at the National Hospital, Abuja, after sustaining injuries while trying to escape from the police. According to the Senator Twitter handle on Wednesday night, the senator said some of his relatives, as […]

The post I’ve been denied access to my lawyers, family members and food – Dino Melaye cries out appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.