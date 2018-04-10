 “I've learnt not to pressure myself, Life is not a competition” – Alexx Ekubo shares Life Lessons as he turns 32 - BellaNaija — Nigeria Today
“I’ve learnt not to pressure myself, Life is not a competition” – Alexx Ekubo shares Life Lessons as he turns 32 – BellaNaija

“I've learnt not to pressure myself, Life is not a competition” – Alexx Ekubo shares Life Lessons as he turns 32
Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo is celebrating his 32nd birthday today and what better way than to share life lessons he has learned in the past 32 years? Here's what he shared: Today I turn 32!!! I'm at peace with myself, everything & everyone around me
