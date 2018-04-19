 Ivie Okujaye, hubby celebrate 3rd wedding anniversary - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ivie Okujaye, hubby celebrate 3rd wedding anniversary – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Pulse Nigeria

Ivie Okujaye, hubby celebrate 3rd wedding anniversary
Pulse Nigeria
Ivie Okujaye and her husband, Ezie Egbom who makes her feel like the dopest girl in the world have been married for three years – and she's super excited about it. Toasting to the marriage that began in 2015 ago and the well-scripted love story that
Nollywood Actress Ivie Okujaye Gushes About Her Husband As They Celebrate Their Wedding AnniversaryWetinhappen Magazine (blog)
Ivie Okujaye Marks Third Wedding Anniversary and 14 Years Together, with HusbandGhafla!

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.