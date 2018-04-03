Ivory Coast Deny Offering Frank De Boer Managerial Job — Nigeria Today

Ivory Coast Deny Offering Frank De Boer Managerial Job

The vice-president of the Ivorian Football Federation has denied reports linking Frank de Boer with the vacant Ivory Coast managerial role.

“A report on ‘Linfodrome’ that FIF is preparing to appoint Dutchman Frank De Boer as coach of Ivory Coast is completely unfounded,” Sory Diabate told the football authority’s official website.

“It’s no secret that FIF is searching for a new Elephants coach to replace Marc Wilmots. The federation is working hard on this and will announce the name of the coach in due course.”

Ivory Coast are without a permanent coach after Wilmots left his job “by mutual agreement” in November.

Interim manager Ibrahim Kamara led the team in last month’s friendly fixtures against Togo (2-2 draw) and Moldova (2-1 win) in France.

As defending champions Ivory Coast suffered an embarrassing group stage exit at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations tournament and failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

