IWA Condenms Suspension of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Chieftain - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today

IWA Condenms Suspension of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Chieftain – THISDAY Newspapers



THISDAY Newspapers IWA Condenms Suspension of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Chieftain

THISDAY Newspapers

Igbo World Assembly, IWA, the umbrella organization of Igbo organizations in diaspora, has condemned in the strongest term, what it described as childish suspension of Dr. Nnia Nwodo, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo. Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest