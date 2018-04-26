J. Cole arrives Lagos — Nigeria Today

J. Cole arrives Lagos

Omotayo Edubi, Abuja

American hip hop recording artist and record producer Jermaine Lamarr popularly known as J. Cole has arrived Lagos ahead of a scheduled Lagos performance.

The rapper who just dropped his 5th studio album ‘KOD’ on April 20, 2018, breaks the preceding record for views by Drake in 2017 by receiving 64.5 million streams on Apple Music.

It accumulated 36.7 million streams on Spotify in its first 24 hours as well, furthermore, the album also Taylor swifts’ look what you made me do by 0.4 million streams on its first day.

J. Cole arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) last night as he is set to headline the Castle Lite Unlocks concert programmed to hold at the Eko Hotels on Friday, April 27, 2018 with performances from Nigerian superstars like MI, Davido, Falz, Ycee and others.

