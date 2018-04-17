J.Cole and Drake announce date for new albums - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

J.Cole and Drake announce date for new albums – Pulse Nigeria
|
Pulse Nigeria
|
J.Cole and Drake announce date for new albums
Pulse Nigeria
Having both achieved critical and commercial successes in the past, they are both set to release new projects and you don't have to wait long for it. Following the tradition of announcing new projects at a moment's notice, a marketing style that has …
J Cole has announced a surprise new album – and it's out on Friday
SCREAM! J Cole has announced a new album… but what's KOD?
Cole Season! Rapper J. Cole Is Dropping a New Album “KOD” This Week
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!