J.Cole To Drop New Album This Week — Nigeria Today

J.Cole To Drop New Album This Week

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

One of hip-hop’s heavyweight, J.Cole, is set to release a new album this week. It is safe to call it an amazing surprise after he pulled off a surprise concert yesterday (April 16).

The new album KOD drops on Friday (April 20). KOD according to Brian “B.Dot” Miller means Kidz On Drugz, King Overdose and Kill Our Demonz.

He also said that the album (about 12 songs) was completed in two weeks.

We expect it to be nothing less than all shades of dope (after all, it’s J Cole).

