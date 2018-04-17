J.Cole To Drop New Album This Week — Nigeria Today

J.Cole To Drop New Album This Week

One of hip-hop’s heavyweight, J.Cole, is set to release a new album this week. It is safe to call it an amazing surprise after he pulled off a surprise concert yesterday (April 16).

The new album KOD drops on Friday (April 20). KOD according to Brian “B.Dot” Miller means Kidz On Drugz, King Overdose and Kill Our Demonz.

He also said that the album (about 12 songs) was completed in two weeks.

See their tweets below:

New album. KOD 4/20 — J. Cole (@JColeNC) April 17, 2018

new #jcole album title: k.o.d. three different subtitles (kidz on drugz, king overdose, kill our demonz) recorded in two weeks. — brian b.dot miller (@bdotTM) April 17, 2018

cole played the entire album. about 12 songs. experimenting with flow. standout tracks were the intro and last song, “1985”. no word on release date. but it’s coming. — brian b.dot miller (@bdotTM) April 17, 2018

We expect it to be nothing less than all shades of dope (after all, it’s J Cole).

