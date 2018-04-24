J. Cole’s ‘KOD’ Breaks Apple Music And Spotify Streaming Records — Nigeria Today

J. Cole’s ‘KOD’ Breaks Apple Music And Spotify Streaming Records

J. Cole’s fifth album ‘KOD’ is knocking records out the box as the Fayetteville rapper’s newest LP shattered Apple Music and Spotify’s 24-hour streaming records.

It is understood that KOD broke Apple Music’s record for streams in the first 24 hours in the US with 64.5 million streams on its first day, surpassing the previous record holder, Drake’s Views, by nearly 1 million streams.

In the same vein, Spotify also confirmed in a tweet that KOD was streamed 36.6 million times in the US in the first 24 hours, where it also broke the record for most first-day streams in the US for an album.

36,656,086 streams.

0 guest features. @JColeNC’s #KOD now holds the record for most first day U.S. album streams. pic.twitter.com/Uak1moPkN4 — Spotify USA (@SpotifyUSA) April 23, 2018

Apple Music pulled in 66 percent of the first-day streaming market share for KOD in the US, and 60 percent worldwide, continuing its run of major first-week streaming totals when it comes to hip-hop and R&B artists.

Somehow, Apple Music — which has 120 million fewer users than Spotify — continues to give its top competitor trouble with releases in the world’s most popular genre of music.

With Apple Music expected to pass Spotify in users in the US sometime this summer, it’s likely more and more records will fall as Apple’s growing dominance in the world’s largest music streaming market continues to increase.

More artists are breaking records as streaming becomes more popular. In 2016, for example, when Drake dropped the previous record holder Views, Apple Music had 13 million paying subscribers. Now, the service boasts 71 million paying users.

Meanwhile, the hip-hop god is due to be in Nigeria this week.

Watch Video: J. COLE – ‘ATM’

