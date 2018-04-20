Jacob Zuma Just Fathered A Child With This 24-Year-Old — Nigeria Today

Jacob Zuma Just Fathered A Child With This 24-Year-Old

So, yeah – congrats? And no, it’s not that baby above.

The now former president of South Africa has become a father again, with 24-year-old Nonkanyiso Conco having given birth on April 12, which was Jacob Zuma’s 76th birthday.

That would make this little bundle of joy Zuma’s 22nd child, at least, with 11 different women.

News24 below:

Three independent sources confirmed to News24 that Zuma came to visit his baby under strict security on Thursday night. “They had to clear the maternity ward for other patients. Hospital staff made it clear that this was strictly confidential,” a source with direct knowledge of the birth told News24. Ray Zuma, who is related to the former president, confirmed to News24 that Zuma was going to wed a woman named Nonkanyiso Chonco… Hospital staff were briefed to keep it a closely guarded secret and only told “this is JZ’s child” and a “VIP delivery”.

According to Times LIVE, this is Chonco:

They also spoke with her, briefly:

The 24-year-old Ballito woman is set to become former president Jacob Zuma’s seventh bride. Nonkanyiso Conco confirmed to TimesLIVE that she and the elder statesman were set to wed. “Yes‚ we are getting married‚ but that is all I can say. I need to consult before I give any interviews‚” she said… Conco confirmed on Friday that she was expected to become the former president’s seventh wife, but abruptly ended the conversation when quizzed about the birth of her child… Conco reportedly resides in the plush Ballito Estate Hilltop‚ home to some of the city’s most well-heeled residents. She would be Zuma’s youngest bride‚ at 52 years his junior.

JZ better hope these legal battles don’t drain his finances too drastically, because everybody knows that children don’t come cheap.

Where does he find the time?

[sources:news24×live]

