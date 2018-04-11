‘Jade Empire,’ ‘The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind’ now playable on Xbox One — Nigeria Today

‘Jade Empire,’ ‘The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind’ now playable on Xbox One
Microsoft has added several acclaimed original Xbox games to its Xbox One backward compatibility program, including BioWare’s Jade Empire and Bethesda’s The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind.
The post ‘Jade Empire,’ ‘The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind’ now playable on Xbox One appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!