‘Jade Empire,’ ‘The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind’ now playable on Xbox One — Nigeria Today

‘Jade Empire,’ ‘The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind’ now playable on Xbox One

Microsoft has added several acclaimed original Xbox games to its Xbox One backward compatibility program, including BioWare’s Jade Empire and Bethesda’s The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind.

